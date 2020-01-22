IT teams are drowning in alert storms

Notifications are great to help IT security experts keep track of potential threats. But when there’s 3,000 notifications a day, and when they require a significant portion of the day to sift through, then they become a problem in itself.

This is according to a new report by Dynatrace, which says that traditional monitoring tools weren’t built for such a dynamic environment we have today. With silos, and without a broader context, these tools often “bombard” IT teams with notifications, making them spend, on average, 15 per cent of their total available time just trying to figure out which of these notifications are worth looking into.

The amount of notifications has increased 19 per cent in the last year, alone, and in total, that costs businesses, on average, $1.5 million in overhead expenses, a year.

Almost three quarter of CIOs (70 per cent) say they’re struggling to manage the rising number of notifications, and 75 per cent say most alerts are irrelevant. On average, just a quarter (26 per cent) of the alerts organizations receive each day require actioning.

As a result, businesses are increasingly turning towards AI solutions for help.

“Several years ago, we saw that the scale and complexity of enterprise cloud environments was set to soar beyond the capabilities of today’s IT and cloud operations teams,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO and founder, Dynatrace.

“We realized traditional monitoring tools and approaches wouldn’t come close to understanding the volume, velocity and variety of alerts that are generated today.”