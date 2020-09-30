IT teams are finally getting the credit they deserve

Chief Information Officers (CIO) and IT leaders are no longer the unsung heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Boomi.

Despite positive effects on employee productivity, the work from home initiative has made employees feel more isolated and disconnected from their work and teams.

Employees everywhere are missing in-person information sharing with colleagues, and demand better remote collaboration tools and systems. And it's CIOs and IT leaders that are making this happen, emerging as the new heroes of the “new normal” in the process.

This newfound appreciation stems mostly from the increased reliance on technology, with almost four in five (78 percent) senior leaders claiming IT has been either helpful or extremely helpful during the pandemic.

IT leaders are also fully cognizant of their newfound fame, with almost 80 percent claiming they now feel more valued.

“When you connect systems and data, you ultimately connect through to people and it’s this power of connection that drives us," said Mandy Dhaliwal, CMO at Boomi.

"We are entering a new era of integrated experiences when tech infrastructure and most importantly, people, need to be better connected and offered the same, seamless experience we’re all experiencing — from telemedicine to ride sharing — as digital-first consumers."