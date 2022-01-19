IT teams are wasting hours each week on manual tasks

For many businesses around the world, digital transformation is a matter of survival, as it promises more agility and scalability in an increasingly competitive environment.

To achieve these goals, businesses have increasingly begun to deploy multi-cloud strategies. This has led to a surge in complexity, drowning infrastructure teams in data as they try to monitor and manage these environments. As a result, they are spending too much time on manual and routine tasks, new research suggests.

According to a report from software intelligence company Dynatrace, based on a survey of 1,300 CIOs and senior IT practitioners, practically all firms (99 percent) have a multicloud environment.

To manage multicloud environments, the average organization relies on seven infrastructure monitoring solutions, and the majority (57 percent) say it’s difficult to optimize infrastructure performance and resource consumption.

What’s more, 81 percent said the use of Kubernetes made their infrastructure more dynamic and challenging to manage, while half (56 percent) said traditional infrastructure monitoring solutions are “no longer fit for purpose” in a multicloud, Kubernetes-powered world.

According to Dynatrace, businesses will need to turn to artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to help address these challenges.

“Multicloud strategies have become critical to keeping up with the rapidly accelerating pace of digital transformation, but teams are struggling to manage the complexity that these environments bring,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace.

“Dependencies are growing at an exponential pace, driven by faster deployment frequency and cloud-native architectures that bring constant change. To build a complete picture, teams are forced to manually extract insights from each solution and then piece these together with data from other dashboards. Organizations must find a way to help these teams reduce the time they spend on manual tasks and refocus on strategic work that delivers new, high-quality services for customers.”