IT teams aren't confident in their data compliance

Most IT professionals and data experts believe that complying with GDPR and similar, tight data management regulations is good for their organisation. However, not everyone thinks their business has the necessary level of compliance.

This is according to a new report by Commvault, based on a poll conducted during the Data Protection World Forum 2018 in London.

One of the reasons why businesses still aren’t as compliant as they should be is the ‘changing business processes and cultural requirements’, which have been cited as greater barriers than tech issues. Despite the barriers, data protection regulation is seen as a positive thing and IT pros would welcome more of it. What’s more, they’re saying that the fines could be harsher.

“With many businesses still struggling to navigate the challenges of data protection regulations like GDPR, it’s never been more important than it is today, to focus on the core principles of effective data management, beyond simply a tech perspective, but to also include cultural and process elements too,” explained Jo Blazey, Global Data Governance Officer, Commvault.

“Every benefit you can gain from data tracks back to four simple premises: being able to see what data you have, where it’s stored, how it’s protected and what it’s being used for. Compliance with current regulations requires changes in business and working cultural behaviours to achieve this but let’s be clear, better data management is as much a business or legal priority, as it is a technology one,” Blazey finished.

