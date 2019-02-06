IT teams aren't feeling the love when it comes to digital transformation

IT teams are getting the short end of the digital transformation stick due to a lack of communication within businesses.

A new report from BMC Software found that this often proves a ‘disconnect’ between organisations and their IT teams, and that IT teams aren’t exactly ‘gatekeepers of new technologies’, as they’re often dubbed - with many often actually getting systems and solutions they didn’t ask for.

According to the report, there are multiple reasons for this disconnect. One is a misalignment of objectives, where non-IT teams prioritise revenue growth and reducing costs, while IT teams focus on integrating with existing systems and overall security.

Then, there is the time pressure. The procurement process is too lengthy for some.

Despite often simply being presented with tools, IT teams are still held accountable if something goes wrong with the company’s digital transformation initiative.

“Digital transformation is not a one-off, unique journey that some organisations are experimenting with,” comments Kevin Plumberg, editor of the report.

“It has become the norm, and companies where IT teams are working closely with the business rather than in silos are better positioned to manage the challenges that inevitably arise.”

The report says the apparent lack of collaboration is counterintuitive, given that the respondents consider teamwork between non-IT and IT teams beneficial.

“Organisations in which IT and non-IT teams collaborate regularly are significantly more confident about overcoming digital transformation challenges,” the report claims.

“Eighty-nine percent of collaborators say they are confident about overcoming obstacles compared with 55 per cent of non-collaborators.”

