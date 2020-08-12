IT teams can't fully utilize cloud security solutions due to understaffing

Many businesses cannot fully utilize cloud security solutions due to a lack of skilled staff members, according to a new report from Proofpoint and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

Based on a poll of 200 IT and security professionals, the report states that half suffer the consequences of understaffing.

To address this issue, most businesses are either already using or are looking to use cloud security access brokers (CASBs).

Almost a third reported using multiple CASBs to make sure they stay secure, with another third explaining that complex solutions are preventing them from utilizing the full potential of CASB solutions.

While some businesses use CASBs to stay compliant with various rules and regulations, almost a quarter use it for internal compliance as well.

“To overcome the gaps uncovered in this Cloud Security Alliance survey look for a solution that is part of a larger security portfolio and can effectively address the people-centric cloud security concerns on cloud account compromise, cloud data loss prevention, and cloud application compliance and visibility,” said Tim Choi, Vice President of Product Marketing at Proofpoint.

“It’s critical that the journey starts with clear goals in mind and prioritized objectives. In addition, identifying CASB solutions that provide a deployment model that can be operationalized in hours, not weeks leads to faster time to value.”