IT teams spend most of their time just ‘keeping the lights on’

IT teams are so occupied by simply “keeping the lights on” that they have very little time - and even less money - for innovation that could bring greater value for both businesses and their customers.

This is according to a new report from Dynatrace, based on a poll of 700 CIOs all over the globe, which states that digital transformation and multi-cloud environments are stretching IT departments thin.

As per the report, almost half (44 percent) of IT and cloud operations teams’ time goes on manual, routine work. This practice of “keeping the lights on” costs an organization an average of $4.8 million every year.

To make matters worse, respondents don’t believe the situation will improve any time soon. For almost all (89 percent), digital transformation has only accelerated in the last 12 months, while more than half (58 percent) predict this acceleration will continue in the near future.

For Bernd Greifeneder, founder and CTO of Dynatrace, business automation is the way forward.

“The benefits of IT and business automation extend far beyond cost savings. Organizations need this capability – to drive revenue, stay connected with customers, and keep employees productive – or they face extinction,” he said.

“Increased automation enables digital teams to take full advantage of the ever-growing volume and variety of observability data from their increasingly complex, multi-cloud, containerized environments.”