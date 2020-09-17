IT teams 'too busy' to provide proper training for remote workers

Despite various claims that remote working boosts productivity, employees are dissatisfied with the level of support they are receiving at home, according to new research from document technology firm Nitro.

The report states that employees face a variety of challengings, including IT teams being too busy to improve workflows (42 percent), limited budget (41 percent) and the lack of training and support (38 percent).

Perhaps the most obvious way to improve IT workflows, the report suggests, is by digitizing documents. More than half (56 percent) of workers are still required to print and half are required to scan documents, despite almost two thirds (60 percent) not having printers or scanners at home.

“We believe we’re in the early stages of what is to become a permanent shift towards more flexible work, including largely remote work for many industries, and so as business leaders, we can’t afford to be complacent as we think about how we need to adapt to this new normal," said Gina O'Reilly, COO at Nitro.

"Before the halo dims, we need to proactively address the workflow and productivity challenges workers continue to face, especially when working remotely, in order to continue to drive greater efficiencies, effectiveness, and ultimately, engagement amongst employees.”

Despite these roadblocks, most employees are reporting increased productivity levels and decreased stress. Almost two thirds (64 percent) of workers are satisfied with their job, up from 60 percent the year before.