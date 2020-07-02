IT teams will need to become more flexible to support future technology needs

IT teams will need to be more flexible in order to better support the remote workforce of tomorrow, affirms a recently released report from Citrix.

Based on a poll of 7,500 office workers across Germany, the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, and the Netherlands, the report states that many remote workers are currently using software and tools that have not been approved by IT teams. In some cases, staff are even using tools that have been explicitly prohibited.

The offending software predominantly falls into two categories: video conferencing and instant messaging.

In order to better avoid shadow IT challenges in the future, IT teams will need to better anticipate and adapt to the needs of the remote workforce, the report argues.

Roughly two thirds of the respondents think IT teams will better understand the human factor in the workplace as a result of the pandemic, while almost half expect the Covid-19 crisis to “soften” established corporate hierarchies.

The sudden switch to remote working also demanded increased trust between employees and managers. A third (30 percent) believe more remote working will improve trust levels between the two, while a quarter hope increased autonomy will extend beyond the crisis.

"To avoid 'shadow IT', enterprises need to make sure that in the future, employees will have the necessary technologies that empower them to productively and securely work from anywhere", said Darren Fields, Vice President, Networking, EMEA at Citrix.

"Technology equipment aside, employers should also keep an eye on their employees' well-being in the new world of work. In this new, sometimes unusual situation, some people have a hard time drawing a clear line between their business and private lives. This is completely understandable, especially when both occur within the same room, or even at the same table."