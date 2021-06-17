IT under pressure to produce tangible results

IT decision makers (ITDMs) in the UK are under pressure to deploy new technologies and deliver tangible business outcomes, according to a new report from the open source software company SUSE.

Based on a poll of 800 IT leaders worldwide (100 of which were from the UK), the report states that most are focused on simplifying business operations through multi-cloud, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Globally, many IT leaders believe open source enables innovation at the edge and are generally optimistic about the future of this approach. However, UK IT staff are not as optimistic, with concerns about control and management, security and accessibility.

Further, UK businesses are among the most reluctant adopters of containers for production workloads, SUSE found. This might soon change, however, as many of UK IT leaders said non-stop IT and infrastructure stability has never been more important.

The reluctance to embrace some of these key technologies may be due to fears around perceived disruption, the report suggests.

Most organizations today have a multi-cloud strategy, it was added, with more than a third of those that don't considering a switch. The report found that businesses are most interested in the cost-effectiveness and the improved resilience that multi-cloud can achieve.