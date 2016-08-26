IT workers thinking of changing jobs in September

Now that the summer is over, a lot of IT workers in the country will be looking for a new job. This is according to CV-Library, UK's candidate database holding more than 10 million CVs.

According to the site, more than half (55 per cent) of IT workers will be looking for new work in September. This is nothing new, though, as the same period last year also saw a nine per cent jump, compared to July and August. This year, it’s the same old same-old. Just two-thirds (67 per cent) of IT workers find it hard to ‘get back into routine after summer holiday’ (seriously, why isn’t this at 100 per cent?), while 67 per cent said it takes a day or two to readjust.

“We’re entering a traditionally busy time in recruitment, so it will be interesting to see how the IT industry’s job market favours, especially given recent concerns in the economy,” says Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library.

“Post-summer labour market activity always tends to improve, as more people return from their holidays. During this period last year, for example, we saw job creation within the IT sector rise by 13 per cent, and we’re hopeful that we’ll witness a similar increase again this year.”

More than half (55 per cent) think that workplace morale drops in September, and 80 per cent say it’s the employer’s job to keep them motivated.

“It’s clear that the post-summer blues can get workers in the sector down, with many struggling to readjust to the working day. Implementing a robust process which helps to ease people back into work post-holiday is extremely important. Our research tells us that IT workers feel much better if they have an update meeting on return, followed by time to catch up on emails and projects, as well as speaking with team members and having enough time to create a priority list. Ensuring you accommodate these needs can help employees feel more positive about their return to work after a summer break and may prevent them from looking for work elsewhere.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock/TechnoVectors