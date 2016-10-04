It's 2016 and some important people still don't know how ransomware works

More than one in ten (11 per cent) of all UK organisations have never even heard of ransomware, Trend Micro claims. Another 20 per cent don't know how the malware works.

Yet, more than four fifths, or 82 per cent to be exact, consider malware a threat.

This general lack of knowledge about ransomware best reflects in how the organisations in question think ransomware originates. A third (33 per cent) knows – it comes from malicious email attachments. However, a quarter (24 per cent) believes ransomware infections come from clicking a link in an email, and 14 per cent think it happens if you simply browse the web.

More than two thirds (69 per cent) of companies believe they will be victims of a ransomware attack in the next 12 months, and this number rises to 75 per cent among companies that have already suffered such an attack.

Pretty much every company (97 per cent) goes for automated back-up and recovery, and 86 per cent keep an offline copy of their back-up plan. Three quarters (77 per cent) have a disaster recovery plan, but just a third (33 per cent) have actually tested it.

“Ransomware continues to dominate the threat landscape as organisations are unwittingly fuelling the cyber-criminal underground economy,” says Bharat Mistry, cybersecurity consultant at Trend Micro.

“While it’s promising to see that UK organisations are preparing response plans and deploying preventative methods, a lack of understanding over how the malware actually works could make these actions redundant and is leaving organisations vulnerable to repeat attacks.”

