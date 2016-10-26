ITSM analytics can improve service desk efficiency

Among 160 IT service management users, a third (36 per cent) believe analytics would improve service desk efficiency, with another third (30 per cent) are confident it can help identify gaps in the ITSM process. This is according to a new report by real-time IT management company, ManageEngine.

The report, entitled Everything you need to know about ITSM analytics: Industry Insight 2016, also says 52 per cent prefer generating reports on their own, while 21 per cent depended on third-party software.

There are a couple of common data analysis problems that service desk users share. The report thus states that it takes too long to create a report, and that they're depending even more on other sources. Being able to customise reports is critical, and incident management modules need more attention. Finally, deep analysis is capable of uncovering hidden gaps in ITSM processes.

"While this survey highlights the importance of analytics when it comes to enhancing IT service delivery, it also sheds light on what users expect from an analytics tool. There are currently many analytics tools in the market, but most are too complicated, require expert assistance, or are too time consuming and expensive. Based on the survey findings, users want a self-service analytics tool that will allow them to build and personalize reports quickly. Empowering users in this regard is the first step towards achieving any form of process efficiency," said Sridhar Iyengar, vice president, ManageEngine.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock