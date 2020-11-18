ITSM implementation is leaving a lot to be desired

IT decision makers believe service management implementers are not doing enough to satisfy their needs, according to a new report from ITSM consultancy Xcession.

The report claims that most IT decision makers aren’t satisfied with current levels of service, often changing implementers because of undelivered promises. Roughly half of the respondents are also under the impression that IT service management (ITSM) implementers try to sell them more software licenses than they need.

Polling 250 CTOs, CIOs and senior IT decision-makers, from public and private companies in the UK and Ireland for the report, Xcession found that the main concern among the respondents was the lack of transparency.

The majority (46 percent) believe the market is “opaque”, and almost one in five find it “very difficult” to even know who to trust. Some say ITSM implementers left them with underutilized software and excess licenses that had been paid for.

“Too many implementers are focused on selling licenses and increasing fees, rather than serving the exact needs of customers. The result is that many organizations end up with excessive costs and inappropriate software,” argues Neil Peerman, Chief Operations Officer at Xcession.

“While the market needs greater transparency about fees and commercial relationships, opting for a vendor-independent implementer is the only certain way for customers to avoid excessively costly, under-performing implementations.”

Poor service in the field is actually “very common”, the report argues, with nine in ten respondents having had an experience in which an implementer “gets something wrong”.

Respondents also said that over-running on agreed timescales, poor levels of expertise and the inability to advise were also common problems.