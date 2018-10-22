Japan asks Facebook to improve security

Japan wants Facebook to better protect user data in order to safeguard customers from security threats.

Reuters is reporting that the Japanese government asked Facebook to give its security measures a little boost. However, there are no penalties if it doesn’t, and the appeal is not legally binding in any way.

Japan had asked Facebook to be a bit better when it comes to communicating security issues to its users; to increase surveillance of third party app providers, and to inform regulators when it changes its security measures.

Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission issued the statement on Monday - the same organisation that has been involved in the ongoing Cambridge Analytica investigation.

The Commission also said that it got assurances from Facebook that it will address the request, and announce on its Japanese website, how it plans to do so.

Earlier this month, Facebook unveiled that it was hacked, with data from almost 30 million accounts stolen. Some people have had just the basic details stolen, while others were stolen enough for someone to impersonate them and / or login in their stead.

In the Cambridge Analytica incident, data of almost 87 million users has been improperly used during the US presidential elections. It seems as this event also affected some 100,000 people in Japan, although we don’t have any details on how that might be possible.

Facebook is yet to comment on the matter.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock