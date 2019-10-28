JEDI Pentagon cloud contract awarded to Microsoft

Microsoft has been announced as the winner of a multi-year, $10 billion cloud computing services contract with the Pentagon.

In a real photo-finish, Microsoft managed to outrun its greatest competitor for the contract – Amazon. That way, the Redmond giant will be kicking off work on a controversial military project JEDI – short for Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure.

Through JEDI, the Pentagon is aiming to unify cloud services and connect data sharing between multiple branches of the military. The unified system will be powered by artificial intelligence and will be searchable in real time.

JEDI is one of Pentagon’s most ambitious projects. The intention is to store sensitive military data into a single large cloud, instead of multiple smaller servers, as the case is today. These servers were located all over the Pentagon.

When the Pentagon first announced it was looking for a cloud partner for the JEDI project, six major players expressed their interest, including Amazon, Google, IBM, Oracle, Rean Cloud and Microsoft.

Google soon quit, saying it didn’t want to work on military projects where human lives would be lost. Oracle and IBM were turned down and were later appealing that the entire procedure was rigged.

After a string of accusations and peripeteias, the job fell in Microsoft’s hands. The news had sent the company’s stock rising three per cent.