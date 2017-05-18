Microservices jobs increase 133 per cent over past year

Job positions that require skills in so-called 'microservices' have seen a huge boost to increase by 133 per cent in the last year.

According to a new report by Rackspace, this has made such positions among the most popular IT jobs on the market today.

The report also says that roles related to Agile Software Development are also up 16 per cent in the last year.

Google’s Kubernetes has seen ‘meteoric’ growth in demand among engineers, jumping 919 per cent since last year. Docker is also seeing continued interest over the course of the last 12 months, as well.

The demand for DevOps is also continuing to increase, with demand jumping 45 per cent in the last year.

At the other end of the spectrum, among skills with the largest declines, is SOA, 22 per cent. Rackspace thinks this decline ‘can be directly attributed to the growth in demand for microservices and DevOps skills’.

“The demand for different technology skills, and consequently, the rise in new job roles are constantly evolving in the IT sector both in the UK, and beyond,” says Darren Norfolk, Managing Director, Rackspace UK.

“Our rapidly changing industry requires that both employers and employees possess a deeper understanding of the best working practices, skills and newest technology platforms so they can plan for future developments. In 2015, we saw the number of cloud engineering roles grow dramatically, but now we’re seeing a demand for more nuanced, specific skills emerge."

"This will only become more pronounced as businesses expand and look for expertise to help manage different elements of their business. Business leaders must be able to plan ahead and make sure they have skills in the right areas in order to benefit both the business going forward, and the employees who work in it.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Kalakruthi