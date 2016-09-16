Juncker promises entire EU free internet

What do you do when you want to cheer up a kid? You give him some free internets. That's exactly what's going on in the European Union right now.

At the very same moment when German chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU was in crisis, President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, promises everyone in the EU free internet. Ah, if only we knew that before Brexit came along. Anyway, Juncker laid out his vision of rolling out 5G and giving free internet to every village and city.

During his annual State of the Union speech to the European Parliament, here’s what he said, curtesy of Business Insider: “We need to work for a Europe that empowers our citizens and our economy. And today, both have gone digital. Digital technologies and digital communications are permeating every aspect of life. All they require is access to high-speed internet. We need to be connected. Our economy needs it. People need it.” “That is why today the Commission is proposing to fully deploy 5G, the fifth generation of mobile communication systems, across the European Union by 2025. This has the potential to create a further two million jobs in the EU. We propose today to equip every European village and every city with free wireless internet access around the main centres of public life by 2020. As the world goes digital, we also have to empower our artists and creators and protect their works.”

Image Credit: European Parliament / Flickr