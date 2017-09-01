Juniper acquires AI security firm Cyphort

Juniper Networks has announced plans to acquire security analytics software firm Cyphort.

By acquiring Cyphort, Juniper will have access to its open-architecture platform that features a machine learning powered analytics engine that is capable of integrating with existing security tools to aid companies in detecting threats that have been missed by their first-line of security.

The company's CEO, Manoj Leelanivas, is quite familiar with the goings-on of Juniper Networks as he spent 14 years there before moving on to Cisco. He also holds over 10 patents related to his work from both companies.

Juniper Networks detailed the benefits of the acquisition in a blog post, saying:

“In order to advance security and provide customers with an industry-leading ATP platform to bolster their overall security posture, we have taken an important step with our intent to acquire Cyphort, a security software company providing mid- and large-size enterprise customers with security analytics for advanced threat defense."

"This acquisition is expected to strengthen Juniper’s Sky ATP solution, by offering an enhanced solution for both on-premises and cloud - providing the best of both worlds for customers.”

The financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed by either company, but this is Juniper Networks' first acquisition since December when it purchased the cloud operations management company AppFormix to pair its telemetry and operations management technology with its own Contrail product line.

Image Credit: Enzozo / Shutterstock