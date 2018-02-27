Juniper creates 5G testbed for UK’s critical infrastructure

TheUK is set to get another arena for 5G trials thanks to a new launch from Juniper Networks.

The firm has been selected by Satellite Applications Catapult to help build a 5G testbed of secure, end-to-end network infrastructure.

Juniper Networks confirmed the news via a blog post, saying the testbed will ‘foster the innovative use of 5G, providing ubiquitous connectivity across terrestrial and satellite communication in support of mission critical applications’.

The testbed will kickstart in April this year, with the goal of defining and developing next-gen terrestrial and satellite 5G infrastructure and applications.

“Communication infrastructure services underpin the development of many next generation innovations and satellite connectivity is a critical element,” commented Kieran Arnold, Director 5G at Satellite Applications Catapult.

“The two cannot develop independently from one another. 5G underpins the overall agenda for better connecting digital infrastructure to data sharing devices across the country and hence is a key part of UK Government digital strategy. Juniper Networks’ role in helping the Satellite Applications Catapult’s involvement in 5G has been instrumental in helping us deliver on these next generation communication infrastructure advances and data services innovation.”

Juniper Networks’ CTO for EMEA, Tom Ruban, added that testbeds are crucial to properly envisioning future services that will be delivered via 5G.

“Having the opportunity to provide many of the key components that enable that delivery in a seamless and secure way is a fantastic way to showcase how Juniper is providing a simplified answer to an incredibly complex problem”, he concluded.

