Kaspersky CEO says open up your source code

If tech companies are to win the trust of governments everywhere, they shouldn't hide their source codes, but instead open them up for inspection.

This is the idea of Eugene Kaspersky, CEO and chairman of Kaspersky Lab, a Russia-based cybersecurity company. He believes that tech companies should follow their example and open transparency centres (Kaspersky has one in Zurich, opened recently), allowing not only governments, but customers and other companies, to review the code and thus eliminate any suspicion of possible cyberecurity flaws.

Huawei has done a similar thing, Kaspersky said, as it opened up its source code to the UK and German governments for review. The Chinese telecommunications giant is under a ton of pressure from the West, lately, as the US government accuses it on being on the Chinese government's payroll, and allowing its infrastructure to be used by the Chinese for espionage.

The whole ordeal didn't leave much of a mark on the company's bottom line, though, as it reported an increase in revenue.

In an interview with ZDNet, Kaspersky said that businesses should work harder on protecting their networks, making hacking intrusions too expensive to carry out, thus making their business 'immune'.

Kaspersky also said that the company plans on opening additional, multiple transparency centres, in Madrid and Southeast Asia, probably Singapore or Malaysia.

While the Zurich centre was built primarily with government requests in mind, these two would serve more towards enterprises, it was added.

