Kaspersky founder says cyberspace is "not at peace"

During the recent Paris Peace Forum, Kaspersky CEO said that cyberspace is in a state of perpetual war and that there needs to be a global, unified effort to make things better for everyone.

Speaking at the Forum, Eugene Kaspersky said: “It would be wrong to say that cyberspace is at peace. Every day, sabotage, espionage and crime campaigns are being committed – and the threat landscape is constantly changing.”

The world is increasingly dependant on the internet, especially with the proliferation of connected cars, smart home appliances and connected city devices. With thousands of new connected devices being added daily, the number of threats is growing exponentially.

Kaspersky says that everyone – individuals, organisations, non-profits and governments, need to come together to “achieve diplomacy in cybersecurity”. He has identified governments and borders as the biggest obstacles towards safer cyberspace.

“The fight against cybercrime remains largely dependent on nation states and their policies, and therefore on borders. We can still hope to fight cybercriminals on equal terms – but to do so we need a new diplomacy based on three pillars: equality, transparency and education,” he added.

Transparency, as one of the key principles, needs to have a “border and culture-proof” definition, which is why the industry as a whole must be involved, he added.

Kaspersky has also mentioned cybersecurity firms and their role in creating and maintaining order:

“Security solution providers must embrace openness, transparency, neutrality and integrity to ensure their credibility. The role of solution providers is not to assign responsibility to attacks, but to identify them and study them to better protect users.”

“Peace in cyberspace is still possible. But we need to make it an international priority,” concludes Eugene.