Kaspersky IoT Scanner wants to secure your smart home

Kaspersky Lab has launched its plan to secure the Internet of Things with a new software release that can secure the smart home.

The Kaspersky IoT Scanner is a new addition to the company's existing Android app that is able to monitor your smart and IoT-connected devices.

The service scans your home's Wi-Fi network to automatically detect IoT devices connected to it, including the like of routers, smart cameras, TVs, printers, games consoles, and more. Once detected, the scanner is able to remember the devices, and can notify the user when any of them connect or disconnects from the home network.

The solution is also able to scan your devices for known security vulnerabilities to protect your home from threats. So if a device has any open connection ports (meaning that anyone from the Internet can connect to them), the app is able to alert the user and provide advice on how to stay safe. Kaspersky IoT Scanner will also notify the user regarding any weak passwords on their network, adding an extra level of security to your smart devices.

"Kaspersky Lab’s mission is to save the world from cyberthreats. And it's not just words, we are working every day to make the Internet safer for our users. Our “arsenal” contains many free solutions for a variety of tasks and platforms, and Kaspersky IoT Scanner is yet another solution that allows a significant portion of netizens – namely, users of "smart" devices – to stay protected", says Andrei Mochola, head of consumer business at Kaspersky Lab.

Kaspersky quotes a recent Gartner study which found that over six billion IoT devices are currently being used worldwide, but many of these are easy pickings for cybercriminals. Last year's Mirai botnet attack shocked the world as connected devices were hijacked to carry out a wide-ranging assault .

The service is available now to test in beta for users of the Kaspersky Android app, which is a free release available in English and Russian.