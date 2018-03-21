Kaspersky Lab looks to combat spying concerns with new Swiss data centre

Russian security firm Kaspersky Lab is set to launch a new data centre in Switzerland in its latest attempt to tackle allegations of spying against Western governments.

The launch, revealed today by Reuters, will site the new facility in the hart of Europe as the Russian firm looks to prove it is not spying on other nations.

Kaspersky Lab has so far been accused of inserting surveillance tools in its antivirus and other security software by the governments of the US, UK and Lithuania.

A Kaspersky Lab statement appeared to confirm the plans, noting that, “To further deliver on the promises of our Global Transparency Initiative, we are finalising plans for the opening of the company’s first transparency center this year, which will be located in Europe."

“We understand that during a time of geopolitical tension, mirrored by an increasingly complex cyber-threat landscape, people may have questions and we want to address them.”

Since the allegations emerged last year, Kaspersky Lab has been looking to prove its openness with the company's Global Transparency Initiative, which included setting up an independent review of the company’s source code, software updates and threat detection rules.

This followed a bill from the Trump administration last December that banned the use of Kaspersky Lab products on both civilian and military networks.

The ban was included as part of a larger defence policy spending bill signed by the president, who back in September issued a further directive requiring all civilian agencies to remove any Kaspersky Lab software from their systems within 90 days.