Kaspersky Lab: Secure your crown jewels, or face the consequences

Kaspersky Lab has endured a somewhat tricky first half of 2018, as the company’s extensive security research was overshadowed by ongoing investigations in the US and Europe.

However the firm is not letting any of this mar its continuous research program, and is in fact keen to emphasise how crucial its ongoing EU research is.

ITProPortal spoke to Adam Maskatiya, general manager of UK & Ireland for Kaspersky Lab, as well as the company’s principal security researcher David Emm at the recent InfoSecurity Europe event in London, with the duo keen to highlight the need for increased security awareness across the business space.

First off, however, Maskatiya was keen to establish that despite what you may have read, Kaspersky Lab is not going anywhere.

“We have a long term commitment (In Europe)” he says, “our headquarters is here, we have a long term commitment to our partners, and there's growth in that business."

“We've had a year of some headwinds,” he adds, highlighting the UK as a particularly strong area for growth, “the cybersecurity market is burgeoning...it's buoyant - there's a lot of awareness around cybersecurity these days.”

"Over the last 12 months, cybersecurity has entered the public consciousness in a way maybe it hasn't before - very visibly with ransomware and Wannacry, NotPetya, and this continues to be a driver for growth."

This buoyancy in the market may be down in part to a number of high-profile attacks hitting the headlines, which can only mean good things for leading vendors such as Kaspersky Lab.

According to Emm, businesses are facing a wider scale of threats than ever before, as hackers increasingly utilise existing code to create ever-more potent strains of malware.

He describes the Kaspersky Lab view of a “threat pyramid”, where technology and tools often trickle down from the business-like big-budget hacker operations to individual attackers.

"The threat landscape is evolving so rapidly at the moment that you need to invest heavily to stay ahead of the game,” Emm says, noting that a smarter, more focused approach can help boost protection, particularly with the advantages AI and machine learning can bring.

So how can companies cope with this increasingly threatening landscape? With the passing of GDPR last month, there are more guidelines surrounding privacy and online security than ever before, however this may not go all the way in preventing threats.

"It's clear that companies are realising that it will take extra steps to deal with threats," Emm says, "people need to really be aware that they have the crown jewels - they have information of real value."

“(GDPR) doesn't end on May 25th,” Maskatiya adds, “the challenge of delivering transformation and as you pivot your organisation, having to think about security, will probably be the single biggest challenge that businesses have"

"You can take the antibiotics, but what you need is the inoculation.”