Kaspersky seeks return to US government networks

Kaspersky has issued an injunction aimed at the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the purge of its software from US government institutions.

This filling, however, doesn't rebuff the Congress' effort to drive Kaspersky Lab out of government systems.

Speaking to CyberScoop, a spokesperson for the cybersecurity company said: "The company has made this filing in hopes that the court will address and resolve the appeal expeditiously in light of the BOD's damage to the company.

"The company asserts that the DHS decision is unconstitutional and relied on subjective, non-technical public sources, such as uncorroborated and often anonymously sourced media reports, related claims, and rumours.

"Furthermore, DHS has failed to provide the company adequate due process to rebut the unsubstantiated allegations underlying the BOD and has not provided any evidence of wrongdoing by the company."

Earlier, the DHS had issued a Binding Operational Directive (BOD), ordering all Federal agencies to remove Kaspersky products from their machines.

At the time, DHS said the ban is "based on the information security risks presented by the use of Kaspersky products on federal information systems" and concerns over "the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence and other government agencies."

By the end of October 2017, the DHS said that almost all Federal agencies removed Kaspersky from their networks.

