Kaspersky Lab to move user data from Russia to Switzerland

Kaspersky Lab is moving core infrastructure from Russia to Switzerland. The company recently announced that two key parts of its business – data storage and software assembly, will be moving to Zurich by the end of 2019.

The company is saying this move reflects its 'ongoing commitment to assuring the integrity and trustworthiness of its products’.

“Trust is essential in cybersecurity, and Kaspersky Lab understands that trust is not a given; it must be repeatedly earned through transparency and accountability,” the company said.

By the end of next year, the data centre in Zurich will process information for users in Europe, North America, Singapore, Australia, Japan and South Korea. All of the data will be voluntarily shared with Kaspersky, it was said.

In related news, the Dutch government said yesterday it will phase out Kaspersky Lab’s antivirus software. The state is saying this is a “precautionary measure” and is advising companies to do the same.

“The (Dutch) cabinet has carried out an independent review and analysis and made a careful decision on that basis,” said Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus. “Although there are no concrete cases of misuse known in the Netherlands, it cannot be excluded.”

Kaspersky’s founder, Eugene Kaspersky, denies any cooperation with Russian intelligence.

Image Credit: Alexxsun