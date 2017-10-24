Kaspersky offers out software source code to win back trust

After being banned from use by the US government and taken off of store shelves at Best Buy, security software giant Kaspersky is taking numerous steps to regain public trust following the rough year it has had so far.

The Russian firm had previously offered to provide its source code to US government officials to prove that it had no ties to Russia's Kremlin and now next year it will submit its code to independent third-parties to review instead.

Kaspersky also plans to open three “transparency centers” around the world with the first of which set to open in 2018.

Company CEO Eugene Kaspersky has repeatedly been very vocal about the fact that it has done nothing wrong. Kaspersky explained the reasoning behind the new measures the company is taking to regain public trust, saying:

“We've nothing to hide. With these actions, we'll be able to overcome mistrust and support our commitment to protecting people in any country on our planet. We need to reestablish trust in relationships between companies, governments and citizens.”

The company will also be increasing the payouts of its bug bounty program from $5,000 up to $100,000 in an effort to discover vulnerabilities in its anti-virus software before they can be exploited by cyber attackers.

Rebuilding its image to what it once was will be certainly be difficult for Kaspersky but these new measures appear to be a good first step in the right direction.

Image Credit: Alexxsun