Keeping your business on top of its tech can be the key to IT success

If you want your business to succeed, you're better off constantly upgrading and improving your core business applications, instead of ripping and replacing.

This is according to a new report from Micro Focus, which states that businesses can benefit greatly from continuous improvement, particularly in terms of return of value, customer satisfaction, sustainable innovation and longer application lifespans.

Companies that replace a software application usually have a success rate of 26 percent, and a failure rate of 20 percent. Those that choose to upgrade their apps, meanwhile, usually have a 71 percent success rate, with a one percent likelihood of failure, the report states.

Further, almost half (45 percent) of firms that tried to rip and replace apps were not satisfied with the result, while 55 percent of those that upgraded their existing tech stack reported positive outcomes.

“A continuous and multi-phased modernization methodology delivers incremental value and reduces risk when compared to the alternatives of rewriting or replacing,” said Neil Fowler, GM of Application Modernization and Connectivity at Micro Focus.

“With application modernization typically being an important first step in an enterprise’s larger digital transformation journey, an incremental flow-based model provides a methodology capable of matching the flexibility of today’s business climate while ensuring continuous transformative activity.”