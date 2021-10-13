Kubernetes adoption gives rise to data protection challenges

Kubernetes plays a key role for organizations undergoing digital transformation and looking to modernize their IT infrastructure, but it creates a number of challenges too.

This is according to a new report from Portworx (a Pure Storage business), which says IT pros are increasingly turning towards Kubernetes to build and deploy stateful applications, as it improves their agility and increases resilience.

Polling 500 IT professionals from the US and the UK for the report, the company found most of them value the backup and restore facilities (55 percent), data mobility and capacity management (49 percent) and high availability (48 percent) that Kubernetes offers.

Running stateful apps on the platform means faster app development and scaling, as well as more efficiency from the developers. And almost all respondents (87 percent) expect the percentage of stateful workloads over the next 12 months to increase.

However, IT pros still face a number of speedbumps as a result of Kubernetes adoption, mostly around data mobility (29 percent) and data protection (49), with the latter being described as the “biggest operational challenge”.

“The latest survey findings underscore the urgency of securing mission-critical Kubernetes applications with a comprehensive data protection and compliance strategy,” said Murli Thirumale, VP and GM, Cloud Native Business Unit at Pure Storage.

When it comes to supporting the IT teams using data services running on Kubernetes, most of them (72 percent) rely first and foremost on the vendor most closely aligned with the data service. Internal expertise and crowd sourcing from the open-source community were also cited by 62 and 52 percent of respondents, respectively.