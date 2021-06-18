Kubernetes complexity slowing adoption of containers

Kubernetes may be increasingly popular among businesses, but the adoption of container technology remains relatively slow.

This is according to a new report from cloud service provider Civo, which states that complexity around container orchestration is hindering adoption in many instances.

Civo polled 1,000 cloud developers for the report and found that the steep learning curve (57 percent), new terminology, as well as new concepts and commands are the most significant challenges they faced. What’s more, many are frustrated by how long it takes to spin up a working Kubernetes cluster.

According to the firm, the K3s Kubernetes distribution could help alleviate some of these issues. Designed as a single binary of less than 40MB, K3s can help run Kubernetes clusters using servers that have just 512MB of RAM.

Most of the report’s respondents (80 percent) are familiar with K3s and more than half would consider it for production workloads. They see easy scaling, ease of container management, and resource optimization as Kubernetes’ greatest strengths.

“At this moment of truth for Kubernetes, new options are emerging to tackle the challenges highlighted by our research,” said Mark Boost, Co-Founder and CEO at Civo.

“One such platform is K3s, a rapidly growing form of Kubernetes distribution offering a lightweight, simplified way for developers to rapidly start spinning up clusters. Contrary to popular the belief that K3s is just for Edge computing, K3s is particularly efficient at handling production workloads, as well as significantly enhancing the value for organizations.”