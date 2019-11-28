Lack of automation could make your business "irrelevant"

The majority of UK businesses fear they may become irrelevant in the near future, if they don’t successfully transform into an automated workplace.

According to a new report from consulting, digital services and software business Capita, businesses can avoid such risks, but only if they collaborate with their workforce and embrace both automation and artificial intelligence.

The best way to make sure they successfully transform into an automated workplace is to build new processes, combine them with employees whose jobs would be most affected by automation, and make sure that their insights are incorporated into the design process.

That will result in a “hybrid” workplace, which uses both innovative thinking and ‘soft’ skills of the human workforce, and the accuracy and high speeds of emerging technologies.

The report adds that building the “hybrid” workforce is a challenge in itself, mostly because proper workforce – those with creativity and critical thinking – is becoming increasingly difficult to find and keep.

“It is crucial the adoption of new automation technologies is carefully managed to ensure the advantages are felt by everyone,” commented Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Capita.

“This can only be achieved through open dialogue with employees, close collaboration between government and business, and honest conversations which result in policies that ensure society reaps the benefits of automation.”

Artificial intelligence and automation are extremely polarising technologies. While some believe they will lead to many job losses, others believe they will create more jobs than they will destroy.