Lack of basic IT knowledge is slowing down workers everywhere

Employees in the UK could be a lot more productive if their IT knowledge was a bit better, and if they weren’t too ashamed to admit it.

A new report by SoftwareONE polling 2,000 office workers in the UK found that a fifth feel they could be more productive if they had better IT expertise. For example, they spend a lot of time every day browsing through their email inbox, a task they feel they must do. They use it to communicate and chat with their colleagues, instead of opting for an instant messaging platform. In total, they send 10 emails every day, and lose 230 hours every year which could have been spent better.

Roughly one in seven said they were too shy or embarrassed to ask for help, making the problem worse.

The report also says that technology has done wonders for the improvement of work/life balance for many employees, as they’re not able to work from home. Half of the workers polled for the report said they work at least one day a week from home.

This is hardly a rule, though, as many respondents claimed their employers were ‘old-fashioned’ and not allowed them to work from home despite having all the necessary equipment.

“Office workers are constantly checking emails when they don’t need to, and it is making work harder by unnecessarily taking up our time and causing us to lose focus. But it needn’t be the case,” said Andy Dunbar, service lead, Technology Services at SoftwareONE.

“Collaborative tools like Microsoft Teams, which many office workers have access to but aren’t aware of, make it easy to message, chat or collaborate on documents with co-workers without reverting to email. If email is needed, simple things like only opening up your email once per hour can transform your efficiency.”