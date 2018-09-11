Lack of digital options harming UK companies in customer experiences

New research from Calabrio has revealed that as companies face increased customer demand for digital self-service options, many are quick to add new channels of communication without first addressing internal barriers.

The company surveyed over 1,000 marketing and customer experience leaders in the UK and US to compile its new study, “The Danger of Digital: Why digital self-service without true omnichannel strategies risks the entire customer experience”.

Calabrio found that in the rush to deploy additional customer communication channels, many organisations skip the much-needed operational planning required for those channels to provide the best possible service to their customers.

Companies know the importance of providing a seamless, quality experience across all channels though only 45 per cent of those surveyed think they are effective at doing so. Inconsistent training across channels, a lack of the ability to combine customer interaction data from all channels and budget constraints are just some of the barriers holding businesses back from delivering such an experience.

To effectively drive customer loyalty, omnichannel strategies should reflect the journey customers want to take. 44 per cent of organisations said they offer four or more channels to communicate with their brand but 58 per cent admitted that they think their customers only make use of two or three.

Senior Vice President and General Manager for EMEA at Calabrio, Kris McKenzie offered further insight on the results of the study, saying:

“As organisations deploy a myriad of digital channels to service their customers, the challenge becomes how do they leverage the big data available to deliver insights that are improving the overall customer experience & enhancing brand loyalty. Our research shows that whilst US businesses are ahead of the UK in attempting to achieve this, there is still a huge opportunity for improvement in utilising these insights to inform key business decisions that drive successful customer journeys.”

Image Credit: Jirsak / Shutterstock