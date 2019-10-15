Lack of IT security training leaving businesses open to data breaches

When it comes to the workforce – everyone needs a little extra IT education, even those working in IT departments. This is according to a new report by Claranet, which concludes that there’s still a lot to do to eliminate the ever-present skills shortage. It also says that there is a sea of difference between the faith businesses have in their cybersecurity solutions, and the general awareness of how secure they really are.

The report says that 61 per cent of organisations would love to see their workforce trained more in cybersecurity awareness, but also – two fifths would love to get some of that training for their software development teams, as well. Just less than a third (29 per cent) believe the same is required – for their IT operations team.

“Most business leaders are aware of the need for effective cybersecurity measures to counter the constantly evolving threat landscape, but this research shows that efforts to train staff still haven’t been as effective as they could be,” commented Neil Thomas, Group Security Services Director at Claranet. “This is critical for all technical teams but general awareness across all business functions is also extremely important.”

The report also suggests a “disconnect” between the faith businesses have in their security tech, and the overall awareness of the security risk profile. Almost all (84 per cent) are confident their systems could stay secure, but a third (36 per cent) said that their organisation’s IT security risk profile is not well understood.