Lack of skills holding back digital transformation

Many businesses undergoing digital transformation are hindered by a lack of internal expertise, according to new report from the Cloud Industry Forum.

Four in ten respondents said their business does not have access to the necessary skill-sets in-house, rising to 51 percent among respondents from IT departments.

Businesses are most acutely in need of digital strategists (37 percent) – visionaries that can help them deliver IT projects as quickly as possible - with 43 percent intending to recruit for such a role within the next 12 months.

The next year will also bring significant opportunity for individuals with robotics and artificial intelligence skill-sets, the report added.

Meanwhile, half of respondents said the expertise necessary for infrastructure and networking roles is “far more technical” than ever before, and that the ability to innovate is therefore paramount.

“A successful digital transformation means ensuring the right blend of skills across an organisation and the empowerment of the IT department to make a positive difference,” said Alex Hilton, Cloud Industry Forum CEO.

“Skills requirements have changed and are now required in more specific focus areas, such as implementation and innovation. Remote working and end point management are more challenging plus the perennial challenge of doing more with less," he added.