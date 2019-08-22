Lack of proper security putting cloud environments at risk

Businesses lack “cloud security hygiene”, and many of them wouldn’t even be able to spot abnormal behaviour in their cloud environments. This is according to a new report by Outpost24, based on a poll of 300 security professionals attending Infosecurity Europe in June this year.

A quarter of businesses don’t know how fast they’d be able to spot compromised data in their clouds, with just one in ten saying they’d be able to spot such behaviour quickly.

Yet, less than half (42 per cent) would consider their on-premises data to be more secure than the data they have hosted somewhere in the cloud, while a fifth carry out security testing.

One in ten never test their cloud environments for security flaws, at all.

“The cloud offers organisations huge benefits in terms of cost savings and scalability, however security in these environment should never be overlooked,” said Bob Egner, VP at Outpost24. “Organisations should treat their cloud assets just as they would their on-premise assets and apply all the same security principles of vulnerability and application security assessment, plus checks for cloud misconfigurations and security posture. It is extremely important to understand the shared responsibility model and what cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure can and cannot offer in terms of security, as ultimately the responsibility of protecting your data and cloud workloads lies with you, the organisations using the cloud services.”

As an infrastructure, cloud is growing in importance among businesses. For a third of polled organisations, more than half of their products and apps run on the cloud, while for 15 per cent - all of them.