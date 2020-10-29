Lack of training singled out as greatest threat to cybersecurity during lockdown

The single greatest threat to a company's cybersecurity posture during lockdown was the overall lack of employee training.

This is according to Apricorn, which issued a Twitter poll asking employees about their greatest cybersecurity concerns over the past eight months.

While the biggest worry was the lack of employee training (cited by more than 30 percent of respondents), other concerns included updates to hardware (29 percent), endpoint control (21 percent) and enforcing encryption (19 percent).

Apricorn also highlighted the fact that almost a third of respondents don't use encrypted devices, placing their company and its data at elevated risk of data breaches and theft.

Almost half of the employees polled admitted they weren’t ready to work from home, both securely and productively. Almost a fifth said they didn’t have the tools, while others weren't sure how to approach this new situation.

Apricorn warns that, with remote and hybrid working here to stay, “the threat to corporate data is only going to mount.” A fifth of organizations had already been breached, with a further quarter (22 percent) unsure.

“Whether it be through the delivery of awareness programs or ongoing training, establishing a culture of security within the workforce is essential,” said Kurt Markley, Director of Sales at Apricorn.