Lack of understanding weighs heavy on retail industry's digitisation efforts

The retail industry’s digital transformation journey is being hindered by a lack of understanding of the latest technologies.

A new report from IDC sponsored by Cornerstone OnDemand found that one of the biggest challenges retail companies are facing today is putting people and new technologies in the same sentence.

The report states that HR pros meet with retail managers at least 15 times a year for ‘recruitment purposes’. “To undergo a digital transformation journey, it is critical for HR and management to build a solid relationship not just for recruitment, but to align overall business strategy,” the report said.

Almost a third (31 per cent) of respondents claim HR pros don’t understand the corporate strategy, with recruiting and career planning being their most important goals.

Another conclusion in the same report says the retail industry is ‘leading in internal operations’. Retail managers often experience more freedom that those in other industries.

Vincent Belliveau, SVP and general manager EMEA, Cornerstone, explained “To embark on a digital transformation journey is a huge shift for many companies and HR professionals need to ensure that their strategy aligns with the business. Using tools such as analytics can deliver precise and potentially “predictive” results in the future, giving important insight into client satisfaction or sales results. Retailers are already implementing HR tools to support business strategy but they need to ensure that the technology and their people come together to ensure successful collaboration and overall business success.”

Image Credit: Chombosan / Shutterstock