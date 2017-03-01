Large businesses recognise the importance of SaaS

Three quarters (75 per cent) of large businesses now consider SaaS tools an essential part of their business. This is according to a new report by GoCardless, based on a poll of more than 1,000 senior decision makers.

Small businesses aren’t that convinced though, with every second company sharing the same thoughts on SaaS.

The report claims that product updates and payment flexibility are considered the main advantages of SaaS, as compared to traditional software. More than a third (37 per cent) of senior decision makers said regular updates sold them on SaaS, while 31 per cent said it was the convenience of accessing tools anywhere.

Another quarter (27 per cent) said it was the ability to spread payments into intervals that made them trump traditional software.

“Much has been written about the rise of SaaS in the consumer context, but far less research has been conducted into how it works in the business world”, commented Nicola Anderson at GoCardless.

“In this report, we set out to explore SaaS adoption in more depth.”

“What stood out is that while SaaS is now prevalent across almost every industry, the market still has space to grow, with many businesses yet to look at how SaaS can benefit them, particularly in areas such as business intelligence and marketing.”

Some businesses interviewed for the report used more than 26 different SaaS tools. On the other hand, 41 per cent of small businesses don’t use SaaS at all.

For those willing to learn more, the full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Wright Studio / Shutterstock