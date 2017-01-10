Large enterprises lead the way at DevOps adoption

Almost half of large organisations (47 per cent) have already adopted a DevOps approach to at least some, if not all, of their projects. This is according to a new report by Redgate Software, entitled State of Database DevOps.

The company said it had polled 1,000 organisations all over the globe, with more than half having 500 employees, or more.

Another third (33 per cent) said it is planning on adopting DevOps approach within the next two years. What’s also interesting is that the bigger the company, the bigger the adoption rate. It went up to 59 per cent for companies with 10,000 employees or more.

Just a fifth, however, are applying DevOps practices to their database, as well as their application.

The highest adoption levels were in IT services and retail, followed closely by finance and healthcare.

“We’ve been helping our customers to improve the way they make changes to their databases for over 17 years now,” says Kate Duggan, Redgate Product Marketing Manager. “This survey has highlighted that our customers are facing increasing pressure to speed up the delivery of software, and include the databases in the same processes they use for their applications. It means we can ensure we’re in a good position to help them overcome the particular challenges the database brings.”

Among those that still haven’t adopted the approach, lacking skills seems to be the biggest obstacle. A lack of awareness for business benefits is also being thrown around, together with small budgets.

