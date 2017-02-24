Last year's cyber attacks had cost the UK economy £2 billion

Approximately every fifth business (18 per cent) has been a target for a cyber-attack in the last 12 months, according to a new report by Altodigital. According to the report, the attacks had cost the economy £1.9 billion. Each individual attack cost a UK business more than £2,000. This is actually progress. Back in 2013, 33 per cent of companies were hacked, so Altodigital sees this 18 per cent as a ‘welcome improvement’.

These hacks equated to five to seven days of downtime for UK businesses, and almost nine in ten (89 per cent) of staff were affected.

Despite the evident progress, there are still a few things organisations are doing wrong. More than four in ten (41 per cent) don’t have a firewall. More than half (56 per cent) fail to change old passwords, and almost three quarters (74 per cent) don’t protect data stored on printers or photocopiers.

Primary means of attack was phishing emails, the report also stated.

“Although UK businesses still have a long way to go in terms of security in the office, especially concerning simple elements like firewalls and changing passwords, it’s very positive to see that the amount of hacks has decreased significantly and a huge majority of UK IT directors always wipe their internal hard drives before disposing of them,” said Alistair Millar, Group Marketing Manager at Altodigital.

“We hope that businesses will continue to improve their office tech security, through simple precautions such as changing passwords, password protecting data and installing a simple security system so in another four years, the results will be even more positive!”

Image source: Shutterstock/GlebStock