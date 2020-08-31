With hacks and other online attacks on the rise, it’s more important than ever to protect your accounts with a password manager. This will enable you to create strong, unique passwords for every account and keep track of them with a single encryption key.

When it comes to choosing the best password manager , you have a lot of options. LastPass and Dashlane are two of the most popular tools and they each bring a number of handy features to the table. But which is better for you?

We’ll compare LastPass vs. Dashlane head to head on pricing, features, support, and more to help you decide.

Features

Both LastPass and Dashlane cover all the basic functions that you need in a password manager. The two platforms each offer a random password generator and auto-fill capabilities when you go to log in to an account. Plus, you can store far more than just online account information. LastPass and Dashlane both hold encrypted notes, credit card and banking information, and license numbers.

The Dashlane desktop app on Windows (Image credit: Dashlane)

The two password managers also have some key business features in common. Individuals can seamlessly share passwords within teams, and administrators can access security dashboards to monitor access to different account keys.

LastPass goes a few steps further for individuals and businesses, though. The software includes emergency access with all individual plans, ensuring that a trusted family member or friend can always access your encrypted information. Business users get access to single sign-on for more than 1,200 pre-integrated applications, which makes logging into frequently used software much more efficient.

Dashlane doesn’t match these features, but it does take a more holistic approach to security than LastPass. In addition to keeping your passwords safe, Dashlane offers a VPN for online privacy, credit monitoring to protect your identity, and insurance if your identity is stolen. Business admins also get a customized security dashboard that highlights users with weak passwords so that corrective measures can be taken.

Performance

Both LastPass and Dashlane work across all your devices. The two platforms offer apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux computers as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

Dashlane also has integrations for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, while Lastpass offers integrations for those browsers plus Safari and Opera. The browser integrations are required to auto-fill your username and password when logging into online accounts.

The LastPass extension for Google Chrome (Image credit: Lastpass)

For both LastPass and Dashlane, the browser extensions will also ask whether you want to save login information whenever you manually enter your account details. This makes it relatively easy to grow your password manager database over time, as opposed to entering all your passwords at once when you first download the software.

The user interfaces are almost indistinguishable, and both are easy to use. You’ll find a menu on the left-hand side of the apps containing your password categories, and your list of accounts appears in the center of the screen. Both Dashlane and LastPass enable you to create an unlimited number of categories to organize your passwords, notes, and other account information using the desktop and mobile apps.

Support

When it comes to customer support, Dashlane wins out handily over LastPass. Dashlane makes it easy to get in touch by email or live chat, with the support team available from 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday (Eastern time). You’ll also find a large online knowledge base with detailed tutorials explaining how to set up and troubleshoot your password manager account.

Dashlane offers an online knowledge base and support via live chat (Image credit: Dashlane)

LastPass only offers email support, and you have to jump through a number of hoops on the company’s website before you’re taken to a contact page. There is an online user manual you can turn to, but it’s not nearly as comprehensive as Dashlane’s resource pages. The good news is that LastPass has a user forum that’s very active, so you can often get answers to niche questions within one or two days.

Pricing and plans

For the majority of users, LastPass is less expensive than Dashlane. That said, it’s worth comparing how the two companies’ plans stack up in detail.

To start out, both LastPass and Dashlane offer free tiers for individuals. There’s no limit to how many passwords you can store with LastPass, but Dashlane restricts you to 50 entries and only lets you use the software on a single device.

Individual and family plan options at LastPass (Image credit: Lastpass)

Paid plans start at $3 per month at LastPass or $4.99 per month at Dashlane. Dashlane’s Premium plan is a pretty good deal in that it comes with a VPN, although for the most part it just removes the limits on how many passwords and devices you can have. LastPass Premium doesn’t offer much beyond the Free plan except for group password sharing.

Individual plan options at Dashlane (Image credit: Lastpass)

Notably, LastPass and Dashlane also offer family plans for up to six users. LastPass’s plan costs $4 per month, while Dashlane’s plan costs $7.49 per month.

Dashlane for business teams costs $5 per user per month and includes nearly all of the software’s features. LastPass has multiple options ranging from $3 per user per month to $8 per user per month, depending on whether you want single sign-on, customizable security policies, and unlimited users.

Verdict

For the majority of individuals and business users, we think LastPass is a better password manager software than Dashlane. It offers cheaper individual, family, and business plans, plus doesn’t put many restrictions on its free offering. While LastPass and Dashlane have many features in common, LastPass offers more customization for business teams and single sign-on for more than 1,200 popular apps. Dashlane could be worthwhile if you want to pair a VPN or identity monitoring with account security, but the software seems to focus on these offerings at the expense of being a more versatile password management solution.