Lazio falls victim to email hack

Lazio Football Club has fallen to a cyber scam that cost the team millions.

The Serie A outfit recently paid a €2 million final instalment for their recently acquired defender Stefan de Vrij. The only problem is – they didn't pay it to FC Feyenoord, but to fraudsters pretending to be from the club.

Italian newspapers Il Tempo reported on Wednesday that hackers, who obviously knew about the deal, tricked the club into paying the money to the wrong account.

Lazio was mailed asking for the money, and they kindly obliged. Dutch club Feyenoord, on the other side, has no idea of the email, and has received no payment. The same source is saying the Dutch prosecutors are already on the case, and have tracked down the account to which the money was sent.

The account does not belong to the Dutch football club.

Security experts are constantly warning how spear phishing is one of the most dangerous types of cyber attacks in existence. In it fraudsters pretend to be someone the victim knows, communicate with them on a regular basis and establish a relationship of trust. After some time, they will abuse that trust by sending a malware through an attachment, or requesting payment.

The best way to protect from spear phishing attacks is common sense: pay attention to the names and email addresses the mails are coming from, and double-check all attachments, regardless of who they are from.

Image Credit: Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock