Legacy IT systems continue to cause major problems

Legacy IT systems are creating significant problems for many businesses, a new report from consulting firm Expleo suggests.

The company recently surveyed 1,030 business and IT leaders from large organizations across Europe and the US and found that 58 percent see upgrading legacy IT infrastructure as the number one roadblock to success. Other major challenges include understaffed IT teams and cybersecurity woes.

The survey’s respondents are aware of the fact that additional funds are required to address the issue. Three-quarters (75 percent) expect their IT budgets to rise by at least 10 percent in the next five years, with almost two in five (38 percent) expecting at least a 30 percent boost. What’s more, the average UK organization has accelerated its digital transformation plan by 11 months.

Besides funding, they will also need a skilled workforce, which is another major headache. In fact, half of the report’s respondents believe skills shortage to be a “major barrier” to achieving digital transformation.

Finally, businesses will need to be bolder in their approach to digital transformation. In the UK, almost two-thirds (61 percent) believe a bold approach will yield better results, yet 61 percent would describe their digital transformation vision as “insufficiently bold”.

“Businesses need to be ready to adapt quickly to changes in market conditions and consumer behaviors, but many companies are still unaware of exactly how to succeed on a digital transformation journey,” said Stephen Magennis, Managing Director of Expleo UK Technology.