Legacy technology adding to lockdown headaches for businesses

Despite Covid-19 having been around for almost a year, and global lockdowns forcing businesses to digitize their operations as much as possible in order to survive, many are still relying on legacy, offline processes.

But with second wave lockdowns already in force, such tools and services will only add to headaches for businesses, according to a new report from ServiceNow. Polling 100 C-level executives, as well as 1,000 office workers in the UK for the report, ServiceNow found that most don’t think departments would be able to implement new digital processes fast enough.

Only a minority of UK leaders believe that customer service, finance and IT could introduce new workflows within a month.

Among the offline processes still found among businesses in the UK are offline workflows such as document approvals, security incident reports, performance reviews and leave requests and processing.

Investigating why some businesses are still holding on to old practices, the report hints that it could be because they are planning on returning to the way they operated before Covid-19. Half of businesses plan on maintaining new ways of operating in a post-Covid-19 world, but half want to go back to the way things were before.

“Organizations innovated rapidly, and initial sprints enabled them to react to the immediate Covid-19 challenges,” said Chris Pope, ServiceNow’s VP Innovation. “Some decisions made were knee-jerk and rapid, but at what cost? There may be good short-term gains, but are they ‘match fit’ for our new ways of working? For organizations still struggling to integrate and implement a fully integrated workflow system, the future of work will not arrive, and soon they’ll fall behind.”