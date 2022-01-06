Legacy working styles are holding back cloud adoption

Businesses understand the importance of digital transformation and the benefits of evolving into a cloud-native organization, but legacy systems are holding them back, new research suggests.

Cloud computing company Mobilise recently polled 603 small, medium and large companies in the UK, working in 20 different industries, and found that reliance on legacy systems is an issue for a quarter (24 percent).

However, it’s far from the only barrier to cloud adoption, the report states, as financial outlay, lack of staff capacity, lack of understanding, and decision-makers not recognizing the need for the cloud also stand in the way.

At the same time, data is en-route to becoming one of the biggest industry trends this year, Mobilise further claimed. More than four in five (83 percent) of UK businesses have begun their cloud journey, with 29 percent of those already described as “cloud-native”.

“This year, as companies move towards becoming cloud native and creating cloud centers of excellence, the focus will be on data. Collecting, analyzing and getting the best value from the data you hold is what’s going to set companies apart in 2022. We've seen this trend coming for some time," said Mobilise.

To get there, many will rely on third-party support. Almost all (87 percent) respondents said they would either consider or definitely use an outsourced supplier. At the same time, two in five (39 percent) are confident in the ability of their internal IT teams to pull off the migration.