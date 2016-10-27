Lenovo and Fujitsu to cooperate on PCs

The media have been talking lately about a possible merger between Lenovo and Fujitsu, and now we have more information on the topic. At this point, it doesn't really feel like there's going to be a merger, but there is a slight hint which might mean the idea is not completely dead.

Anyway, instead of the merger, Lenovo and Fujitsu have announced this morning that they’re entering a ‘strategic partnership’ to develop and manufacture PCs for the global market. The details of the cooperation are currently ‘under discussion’, but what seems to be already known is that Fujitsu will continue selling its branded PC portfolio and offering support to its customers.

It transferred its PC business to FCCL, its wholly owned subsidiary. Since then, it has been looking at new opportunities for growth, and a partnership with Lenovo seems to be a step in that direction. At the same time, Lenovo said it was also looking for new opportunities for growth to its core business. The cooperation would see the two companies leverage their strongest points, including global sales, research and development and customer support from Fujitsu, and Lenovo’s position as a leader in PC sales.

The deal is being proposed at a time when the PC market could use all the help it can get. It has been shrinking for eight quarters now. With the old machines working just fine, and with nothing exciting coming out of the new ones, consumers are no longer that inclined to refresh their computers.

