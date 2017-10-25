Lenovo and Intel look to kill off passwords

Using passwords to get online may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new launch from Intel.

The computing giant has revealed that its Intel Online Connect service will now ship in all 7th and 8th-generation Core processors, allowing users a smoother and easier way to get online quickly using just a fingerprint - with users of Lenovo's latest PC devices the first to benefit from safer browsing.

Intel Online Connect allows users to log in to some of the most popular websites such as Google, Facebook and PayPal through a fingerprint scan, rather than relying on needing to enter a password.

The FIDO-approved service can operate through one of two methods - either through UAF fingerprint authentication, which provides instant access, but requires the user's device have a biometric scanner installed, or click on a real-time, on-screen button that verifies your identify through instant two-factor authentication (2FA).

Intel Online Connect can be downloaded now for users owning one of Lenovo's latest range of PCs and laptops, which includes the Yoga 920, IdeaPad 720S, ThinkPad X1 Tablet (2nd generation), ThinkPad T570, and more.

“Going online has become an indispensable part of our daily lives in the always-on, digital world. People need hassle-free, built-in security that helps to protect them when logging into websites for banking, shopping and social media,” said Lenovo's Johnson Jia.

“Partnering with Intel to deliver FIDO-certified solutions, we’re addressing online security issues head-on by providing a simpler, safer online authentication experience and reducing our dependency on passwords alone.”

“Intel continues to drive innovation that simplifies and secures the computing experience,” said Chris Walker, vice president of Intel's, client computing group. “We are excited about the close collaboration between Intel and Lenovo using hardware-based technology on 7th and 8th Generation Intel Core processors to bring secure authentication experiences to the PC.”