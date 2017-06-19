Lenovo and Intel team up for huge new super-computer

Lenovo has revealed what it says is a part of the next-generation of supercomputers.

At the International Supercomputing Conference in Frankfurt, the company confirmed it has completed the delivery and implementation of the world’s largest, Intel-based Supercomputer at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC).

Called MareNostrum 4, the 11.1 petaFLOP supercomputer will be housed in the world’s “most beautiful data centre” at the Chapel Torre Girona at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona. There it will be used to power a number of scientific investigation processes, including human genome research, bioinformatics and biomechanics to weather forecasting and atmospheric composition.

The system is powered by more than 3,400 nodes of Lenovo’s next-generation servers, featuring Intel Xeon scalable processors, interconnected with more than 60 kilometres of high-speed, Intel Omni-Path Technology 100 Gb/s network cabling.

The new system has already struck a claim to be one of the biggest in the world, currently listed at #13 on the TOP500 list, released today, and Lenovo says it will also continue to grow over time.

“From the lab to the factory, to the on-site implementation teams, the delivery of a system of this size and complexity demands a superior level of integration and skill,” said Madhu Matta, VP & GM of High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence at Lenovo. “It requires a focus on a holistic customer experience that very few companies are capable of delivering.”